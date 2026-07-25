For the first time this year, no Mercedes will be on pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix. World Champion Lando Norris will start Sunday's race in his McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

At the top of the qualifying standings for the first time this year: World Champion Lando Norris

Kimi Antonelli six times, George Russell four times—the Mercedes cars had split the pole positions among themselves in the first ten Grands Prix of the year. At the Hungaroring near Budapest, however, they didn't stand a chance.

Literally at the last second, world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren secured pole position. He edged out Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari by twelve thousandths of a second. For Hamilton, it would have been his first pole since joining Ferrari and his first in three years—also in Hungary in 2023.

Third place went to Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Antonelli could only manage fourth place, while his Mercedes teammate Russell qualified for the fourth row of the grid.

On the tight circuit, where overtaking is difficult, Nico Hülkenberg secured a solid chance to earn his first points of the year. The German driver from Audi, the successor team to Sauber, qualified for Q3 and will start Sunday’s race (3:00 p.m.) from 10th on the grid. Hülkenberg was just under 1.5 seconds slower than Norris. Gabriel Bortoleto in the second Audi qualified in 14th place.