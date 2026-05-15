The Latvians won their first World Cup medal in 2023 with bronze, but then narrowly missed out on the last eight twice. Now they should be able to advance to the knockout phase again in Zurich.

Just one day after their surprise win against world champions USA, the team led by captain Rudolfs Balcers easily fulfilled their compulsory task against the British, who are still without points. The ZSC Lions forward scored his sixth goal of the tournament in a well-deserved 6-0 win. Latvia can now seal their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday with a win against Hungary to conclude the preliminary round.

Finland too strong for Austria

The fourth quarter-finalist in the Swiss group will probably be decided on the same day in a direct duel between Austria and defending champions USA. The Austrians, coached by Roger Bader, once again clearly missed out on the fourth victory they needed in their 5-2 loss to Finland. Like Switzerland, the Finns will therefore go into Tuesday's clash for group victory with a clean slate.

At the other end of the table is promoted Great Britain, who - as in 2024 - will be relegated directly to the second-highest Division 1A. After six games, they have zero points and a goal difference of 4:29.

First point for Italy

The same fate could befall Italy in the other group. Although the Italians, with Kloten goalie Davide Fadani between the posts, picked up their first point in the 2:3 after penalties against Denmark in their sixth game, they will need a win after 60 minutes against Slovenia on Monday to leave the Slovenians behind. Denmark, for their part, got rid of all their relegation worries with their second win of the tournament.

Denmark, for their part, got rid of all their relegation worries with their second win of the tournament, after causing a sensation last year with their historic semi-final appearance at the home World Cup. The victims of that quarter-final were record world champions Canada.

Canada's final spurt

The team with superstars Macklin Celebrini and Sidney Crosby won their sixth game in six against Slovakia in Freiburg on Sunday. In a high-class top game, the score was 1:1 after 40 minutes before the Canadians scored four goals within seven minutes in the final period through Vilardi, Tavares, O'Reilly and Celebrini to make it 5:1. The Slovaks have not yet secured their ticket to the quarter-finals.