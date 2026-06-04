One day after her 26th birthday, hurdler Larissa Bertényi lowered her best time in the 100 m hurdles to 12.84 seconds at the international meeting in St. Pölten.

A look at the scoreboard bodes well: Larissa Bertényi in an archive shot from the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Torun

The athlete from LC Brühl St. Gallen improved her time by 12 hundredths of a second and fulfilled the limit for the European Championships in Birmingham. She therefore has a good chance of competing at a European Championships for active athletes for the first time in her career. In March, the hurdles sprinter had already qualified for the World Indoor Championships in Torun.