A look at the scoreboard bodes well: Larissa Bertényi in an archive shot from the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Torun
Keystone
One day after her 26th birthday, hurdler Larissa Bertényi lowered her best time in the 100 m hurdles to 12.84 seconds at the international meeting in St. Pölten.
The athlete from LC Brühl St. Gallen improved her time by 12 hundredths of a second and fulfilled the limit for the European Championships in Birmingham. She therefore has a good chance of competing at a European Championships for active athletes for the first time in her career. In March, the hurdles sprinter had already qualified for the World Indoor Championships in Torun.