Jason Joseph puts in the best performance of the Swiss trio at the Diamond League in Rome. The Basel native wins the 110 meter hurdles race in a strong 13.14 seconds.

The last time Joseph reached this level was two years ago, when he lowered the Swiss record to 13.07. After a modest start, he rolled up the field from behind and took his first victory in the Diamond League.

"I was able to call up what I was capable of in training," said Joseph in the SRF interview. He ran the second part of the race very cleanly and didn't let the competition make him nervous. Joseph, for whom top and flop are very close together, seems to be back on top in the World Championship year. He reached the World Championship final in Budapest in 2023.

Simon Ehammer, who had impressed last weekend with a Swiss decathlon record in Götzis, remained pale as a long jumper with 6th place. The first four jumps were between 7.80 and 7.85 meters. The fifth attempt was invalid. In final 3, Australian Liam Adcock took victory with 8.34 m - exactly the same distance Ehammer had achieved in Götzis.

Angelica Moser did not yet get up to speed at the venue of her greatest success to date following her foot injury. The 2024 European champion cleared 4.50 m, 4.65 was no longer possible. The Zurich native finished the competition in fourth place. "I struggled to find the right pole hardness. The whole competition was a struggle," she said.