The Carolina Hurricanes tie the final series against the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL at 1-1. They win the second home game 4:3 after overtime thanks to a successful final spurt.

Two days after the 4:5 defeat in the opener of the final, things did not look good for the Hurricanes for a long, long time. By the middle of the third period, the team from Raleigh in North Carolina was trailing 0:2. Canadian Brett Howden, the top scorer in the current playoffs, had scored his 12th and 13th goals and the Golden Knights were well on their way to their eighth win in a row.

But then events came thick and fast in the third period. Howden's compatriots Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski, who scored his first ever goal in the playoffs for the Hurricanes, and Jordan Staal on the power play turned the tide in favour of the home team within five minutes. But the Golden Knights, who were again without goalkeeper Akira Schmid in the squad, still had an answer. Mark Stone, also Canadian, equalized 81 seconds before the end of regulation time to make it 3:3 and save his team in overtime.

In the end, the Carolina Hurricanes players are still celebrating Keystone

It took just under four minutes to decide the game in the extra period. Seth Jarvis redeemed the Hurricanes in overtime and averted the worst possible scenario of trailing 2-0 in the series. Jarvis, of all people, was the Canadian who, together with his colleagues on the first forward line, Finland's Sebastian Aho and Russia's Andrei Svechnikov, had failed to get up to speed to the desired extent in the playoffs so far.

The final for the Stanley Cup is now changing venue. The next two games on Sunday night and Wednesday will be played at the Golden Knights' home arena in Paradise.