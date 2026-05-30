The Carolina Hurricanes are in the NHL playoff final after a convincing home win against the Montreal Canadiens. The team will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the battle for the Stanley Cup.

With a 6:1 home win against the Canadiens, the Hurricanes secured their chance of winning the NHL championship. The hosts were already 3-0 up in the first period and the Canadiens never really got into the game. The Hurricanes won the best-of-7 series 4:1. It is Carolina's first appearance in the Stanley Cup final series since their triumph 20 years ago.

The playoff final against the Vegas Golden Knights begins on Wednesday night Swiss time with a home game for the Hurricanes. Two days before the start of the World Cup at the earliest, the decision will be made in a home game on June 9 for Las Vegas. If the series goes to a seventh game, the Stanley Cup winner will be decided on June 17.

Schmid fulfills criteria as Stanley Cup winner

Away from the spotlight, Emmental goalie Akira Schmid has the chance to become the fourth Swiss player to win the Stanley Cup after David Aebischer, Martin Gerber and Mark Streit.

Schmid may no longer be in the lineup during the playoffs, but he still fulfills the criteria for a Stanley Cup winner. A player or goaltender must have been on the scoresheet for at least half of the games in the regular season, i.e. 41 games. The Swiss easily fulfills this criterion, as the portal "hockeyfans.ch" writes. Schmid was on the scoresheet in 75 games, of which he appeared in 34, won 16 and achieved a save percentage of 89.3 percent.