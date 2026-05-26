The Carolina Hurricanes win their third game against the Montreal Canadiens 3:2 after overtime in the NHL playoff semi-finals. The victory also gives them a 2:1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

It took 14 minutes of overtime before Andrei Svetchnikov's goal redeemed the Hurricanes and crowned them the winners. Even before the decisive goal, the visitors had dominated the game against the Canadiens with a shot ratio of 38:13.

The second game a few days ago had already had to be decided in overtime despite the Hurricanes' superiority. On that occasion, Nikolaj Ehlers, who grew up in Biel and went scoreless in the third game, scored the decisive goal.

The fourth game will take place on Thursday night Swiss time.