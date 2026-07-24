The Swiss tennis stars did not disappoint the home crowd at the Zug Open on Friday either. Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Dylan Dietrich have advanced to the semifinals.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler is postponing the end of his career in Zug once again. (File photo)

Hüsler extended his run by at least one day with a victory over Dominic Stricker, while Dietrich advanced to the semifinals with a win over the No. 8 seed.

Hüsler (ATP 297), who announced his retirement after the Challenger tournament in Central Switzerland, made short work of his compatriot Stricker (ATP 357), winning 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour. Dietrich, ranked No. 556 in the world and the top player in the American college league, continued his run after successfully qualifying and advancing to the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old from Zurich defeated the No. 8-seeded Frenchman Harold Mayot 6-3, 6-3.

Dietrich will face Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (ATP No. 276) on Saturday for a spot in the final. Hüsler will take on German Max Rehberg (ATP No. 409).