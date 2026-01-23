Marc-Andrea Hüsler's (ATP 297) career will not end with a title. The Zurich native lost to Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (ATP 275) 4-6, 3-6 in the final of the Challenger tournament in Zug.

The 30-year-old left-hander, who had announced nine days earlier that this tournament would be his last as a professional, was clearly outclassed in the final on the clay court in Zug. He lost his serve four times and, at the same time, converted only one of eight break points.

Hüsler thus remains at seven titles on the Challenger Tour. He won his most recent one in April 2025 in Morelos, Mexico. However, one of his greatest achievements is a title on the ATP Tour: In early October 2022, he triumphed at the ATP 250 tournament in Sofia after working his way through the qualifiers.

"Mac" reached his highest singles world ranking in February 2023, when he was ranked No. 47 in the world. He also made a name for himself in doubles on the ATP Tour. In 2021, he won the title in Gstaad alongside Dominic Stricker of Bern.