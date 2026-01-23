Marc-Andrea Hüsler can dream of a perfect end to his career. The Zurich native is in the final of the Challenger tournament in Zug.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler is really going all out in his final professional tournament.

Perhaps Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP No. 297) should reconsider his decision to retire. At the Zug Open—the tournament after which he plans to hang up his racket—the 30-year-old left-hander reached the final, his first at this level in 16 months.

In the semifinals, Hüsler defeated the surprise German contender Max Rehberg (ATP 409) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4 in just under two and a half hours. In the final, he will face Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (ATP 276), who defeated another Zurich native, qualifier Dylan Dietrich (ATP 556), 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals.