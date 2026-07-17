Swiss professional tennis player Marc-Andrea Hüsler will end his career next week at the Challenger tournament in Zug at the age of 30.

Marc-Andrea Hüsler is one of only seven Swiss players to have won a tournament on the ATP Tour. In October 2022, the 1.96-meter-tall Zurich native triumphed in Sofia—as a qualifier—with a victory over Holger Rune in the final.

The following February, Hüsler reached his career-high ranking of No. 47 in the world. In addition, the left-hander won seven Challenger tournaments and was a member of the Swiss Davis Cup team. In Gstaad in 2021, he won the doubles title alongside Dominic Stricker. At the Grand Slam level, however, he failed to secure a victory in six attempts.

Hüsler is currently ranked 307th in the world. He will now hang up his racket after next week's Challenger tournament in Zug, as he announced on social media.