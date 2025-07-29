Tamara Korpatsch hits back at haters on the net. Imago

"If I'm so bad, why the hell are you betting on me?": German tennis player Tamara Korpatsch responds online to haters who wish her dead - and sends a clear message.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German tennis player Tamara Korpatsch was viciously abused online after her defeat.

In an Instagram story, she hits back and makes it clear what she thinks of such hostility.

According to a study published by the professional organization WTA just a few weeks ago on hate posts, "angry bettors" are responsible for 40 percent of insults. Show more

German tennis player Tamara Korpatsch has reacted quickly to the latest hate messages on the internet. After her defeat in the round of 16 at the tournament in Warsaw against Gao Xinyu (6:7, 4:6) on Monday, a user contacted her on Instagram and wished her death - because he had possibly bet money on her victory. "Like you all say: I suck, I can't serve, I play bad tennis. If I'm so bad, why the hell are you betting on me?" Korpatsch responded to the authors of such hate messages.

Addressing the user whose message the 30-year-old made public in an Insta story, she wrote: "It's better not to hope for other people's deaths, but to focus on your own shitty life."

Study: "Angry weather" is behind 40 percent of hate posts

Hate messages and death threats against tennis stars are a sad reality - and sports betting plays an important role in this. According to a study published by the professional organization WTA just a few weeks ago on hate posts, "angry bettors" are responsible for 40 percent of the abuse.

Korpatsch, currently ranked 155th in the world, then addressed this group directly: "You better stop betting on matches and start working properly! I don't give a shit what you say about me."

