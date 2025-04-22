Satisfied with his life after retirement: Rafael Nadal at the Laureus Awards in Madrid Keystone

At his biggest appearance since his retirement, Rafael Nadal receives the Laureus Award in Madrid, which has never been awarded to a tennis player before. But he doesn't miss the sport, says the Spaniard.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rafael Nadal is completely at peace with himself. On Easter Monday, the tennis star, who retired last summer, was able to enjoy the tributes of the sporting greats - and receive an extraordinary prize. The 38-year-old Majorcan was only the second sportsman - and the first tennis player - to receive the "Laureus Sporting Icon Award".

Nadal commented on the award with his usual modesty: "Me? A sporting icon? That's for others to decide. But I hope my career has been an inspiration for sports fans beyond tennis." The "others" have decided: The "Icon Award" has only been presented once before in the 25-year history of the Laureus Foundation, to Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi. In the endless discussion about the "GOAT" in tennis - the greatest of all time - Nadal is therefore ahead of Roger Federer and (at least still) Novak Djokovic.

Honored by the Oscar winner

Nadal is also the first sportsman to have won all possible Laureus Awards at least once: World Sportsman of the Year (2011, 2021), Comeback of the Year (2014), Newcomer of the Year (2006) and now Icon. Oscar winner Morgan Freeman held the laudatory speech via video.

According to the Spaniard, he doesn't miss the limelight one bit and has no regrets about his retirement. "The truth is that I don't miss tennis. Zero," he explains. "But not because I got tired of tennis or fought against tennis, not at all." In the end, it was simply the 22-time Grand Slam champion's body that no longer cooperated.

"I ended my career happily and if I could have, I would have carried on because I loved what I was doing," said Nadal. "It was my passion and it's been that way my whole life. But when you realize that you can no longer do it physically, you try to close that chapter, and I closed it." In contrast to Federer, Nadal does not appear to have any ambitions for exhibition matches or appearances at exhibitions.

Giving his all

He delayed his final decision because he needed time to be sure that it was the right moment. "It would have been hard to sit on my couch and wonder if I should keep trying to play," he assures.

"When I knew that my body wasn't going to recover to the level I needed to continue enjoying top-class sport, I made the decision to stop." That's why he has no regrets and misses nothing - "because I ended it knowing that I had given everything and that my body couldn't give any more," says Nadal.

However, he continues to follow tennis with great interest. "I watch the results every week, just like I always have. In peace and quiet, from the couch or the golf course."

Videos from the department