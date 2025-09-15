"It's incredibly beautiful" - Gallery Ditaji Kambundji screams out her joy Image: Keystone Ditaji Kambundji was in the "tunnel" during her winning run Image: Keystone "It's incredibly beautiful" - Gallery Ditaji Kambundji screams out her joy Image: Keystone Ditaji Kambundji was in the "tunnel" during her winning run Image: Keystone

World champion Ditaji Kambundji walks through the media stations wrapped in the Swiss flag and with the medal around her neck. The Bernese in the winner's interview:

Ditaji Kambundji, you've been world champion for just over an hour. Can you already put this triumph into perspective?

"It's just incredibly beautiful, mega, mega beautiful. I wasn't the favorite here. It was a case of 'Hey, anything is possible'. I knew that the cards would be reshuffled in the final. Everyone on the start line could win, including me."

Normally a winner cheers when she crosses the finish line. You, on the other hand, were in a tunnel and didn't even seem to have realized the exploit. Is that true?

"You really have to see it on the display first. I already thought it was very, very good. But I was unsure on an outside lane, felt Tobi (Amusan) next to me and didn't know exactly what was happening further to the right."

12.24 seconds: Did you think this time was possible?

"Yes, I did. I've been running very consistently in the 12.40 to 12.50 range this season, but I never had the race where I could do everything. I knew that a time in the twenties was possible."

There is the adjective 'kambundjig'. In other words, when the Kambundji sisters smell a rat, they go for it.

"The fact that I was able to call on everything at the decisive moment makes me extremely proud. I feel very comfortable in the 'now or never' zone. No matter what happened throughout the season, what happened in the preliminaries, what happened in the semi-final: it all comes down to this one moment."

The Kambundji sisters win medals galore. With the coup in Tokyo, they have now surpassed Mujinga in terms of the impact of their medals. You have very close contact with your sister. I assume she is the first to congratulate you on this success.

"Yes, Mujinga is delighted. I've already been in contact with her and her grandmother in Switzerland. The support from my extended family is simply huge. They live with me, they cheer me on, they travel with me. I have the best environment there is to perform like this."

How do you deal with medals? Are they on display for everyone to see in your home or kept in the safe at the bank?

"It's my first World Championship medal outdoors. It will have a special place. I don't know any more yet."

The season is over. What happens now?

"I'm staying in Japan. We'll travel around the country for a few more days."

