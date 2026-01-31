Beat Hefti would have loved to compete at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. But the bobsleigh federation had something against it, as the 2014 Olympic champion recounts, not entirely without resentment.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you 2014 Olympic champion Beat Hefti explains in the Olympic talk "Legends for eternity" why he repeatedly clashed with the bobsleigh federation. "I fought for my things."

He criticized the bobsleigh association for its lack of support and for refusing to participate in the 2018 Olympics, even though he saw himself as a team-oriented top athlete.

This led to his retirement in 2019. Today, Hefti is committed to supporting young talent and the bobsleigh run in St. Moritz, as his expertise has hardly been used by the association to date. Show more

Beat Hefti was a top athlete - and as such, you can't always be a pleasant person. The man who was subsequently crowned Olympic bobsleigh champion at Sochi 2014 admits this openly. "I fought for my goals," says the now 47-year-old in the talk show "Legends for eternity" on blue.

Hefti didn't stop at the association either, as he explains. If he didn't like something, such as a personnel decision, he fought back. "In 2018 in Pyeongchang, I would have loved to have been back at the Olympics. But there was a lack of support from the federation. I wasn't really wanted anymore." Specifically: the bobsleigh federation interfered in the team composition - to Hefti's disadvantage. "I had to make sure that my pushers weren't stolen."

In the run-up to the games in South Korea, the federation had decided on Rico Peter's bobsleigh as number one - so the best pushers were also delegated to him. "And we didn't have enough good pushers for two good teams," says Hefti. "And I've always seen myself as a team athlete. If Ronaldo played for FC Solothurn, he wouldn't have won so many titles. You always need a good team." He was annoyed by the feeling of being disadvantaged by the association. "It was often simply a question of which team member to put where in order to weaken others." At least that's how Hefti saw it.

Hefti would like to help, but the association doesn't want to

So on June 28, 2019, Hefti put an end to his career - on the very day he was officially presented with the gold medal from Sochi 2014. After years of legal wrangling, Russia's Alexander Zubkov was convicted of doping and subsequently disqualified. He had already competed in his last race two years earlier in Vancouver. "I had achieved my goals and experienced many wonderful things." The inconsistencies then did the rest.

In 2020, he nevertheless competed again at the Swiss Championships - and immediately won in the two-man bobsleigh. Proof, and not just for Hefti, that he was still the best Swiss bobsledder.

Hefti would like to help the association. "But so far I haven't been given the chance to help more." So he mainly looks after the bobsleigh run in St. Moritz and the next generation. Hefti says: "What I do is appreciated."

All episodes about Beat Hefti in the series: "Olympic stars: legends for eternity"

The whole talk with Beat Hefti in the video