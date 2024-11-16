The slalom cracks start the new World Cup season this weekend. Daniel Yule talks to blue Sport about his form, his goals and his toughest opponents ahead of the start in Levi.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, things get serious for Daniel Yule and his slalom colleagues for the first time this season - the slalom season kicks off in Levi.

Yule talks to blue Sport ahead of the start about his form, the returning Braathen and Hirscher and the favorites for the globe. Show more

Daniel Yule about ...

... the anticipation of the new season:

"The anticipation is great. I'm a racing guy, the preparation was pretty long. Now I'm happy that it's finally starting. You can see where you stand and whether you've worked well in the summer or not."

... his positive results in his last Levi races:

"I like the slope. It gives you confidence when you know you can go fast. On the other hand, some things have changed. Since 2019, more snow depots have been used, so the snow is a bit coarser and perhaps not as fast underfoot. That doesn't suit me so well. Hopefully I can still put in a good performance on Sunday."

... his goal in Levi:

"It's the first race of the season. I just want to do my best and finish two good runs. Then we'll see where I stand. Of course I want to be among the front runners, but I have to concentrate on my skiing."

... the prominent returnees Lucas Braathen and Marcel Hirscher:

"It's good for skiing. For me, of course, they are two very strong opponents, so I hope I can ski faster than them (laughs). It makes no difference to me (whether Hirscher and Braathen are there or not), I just have to ski as fast as I can and concentrate on my own performance."

... Hirscher's chances of keeping up with the world's best again:

"I wouldn't put it past him. It's easy to forget how good he actually was - and still is, I suspect. He already showed what he's capable of in Sölden. Some passages were absolutely world class. The more he skis, the better he'll get again."

... the favorites for the small crystal globe in the slalom:

"I think it will be the same racers as last season. Manuel Feller, Linus Strasser, ... the Norwegians have already shown in the giant slalom that they are very strong - Henrik Kristoffersen is in good form, and we also know how fast Clément Noël can ski. And hopefully we Swiss can also have a say."

