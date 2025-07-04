Martina Hingis reveals in an interview with blue Sport that she can still be found regularly on the tennis court almost eight years after her final retirement. Often with her daughter Lia (6).

At the Padelta Open in Arosa, Martina Hingis recently demonstrated her enviable feel for the ball once again. On the padel court, which is mounted on a raft in the Obersee, the 44-year-old unsurprisingly cuts a fine figure - and leaves ski stars Ryan Regez and Andri Ragettli in despair.

"Martina Hingis is simply too good," admits Ragettli after losing to Hingis and freestyle snowboarder Nicolas Huber. blue Sport therefore wants to know: is Hingis now more often on the padel court than on the tennis court?

"Talent doesn't just fall from the sky"

Hingis waves it off. "Tennis wasn't just my work, it was also my passion. I also play with my daughter two or three times a week. And I also train a girl twice a week - I can still be found on the tennis court most of the time," clarifies the former long-time world number 1.

Hingis enjoys spending time on the court with her daughter Lia (6). "Talent doesn't just fall from the sky. Like everything else, it takes practice and you have to enjoy it. Of course I want to pass that on to my daughter," she explains, adding: "It's the best thing I can teach her - also with my mother helping and other children joining in."

The five-time Grand Slam winner believes that fun should not be neglected in singles. "Nowadays, society is such that you have to do it in a group so that they are happy to go to the tennis court and meet their colleagues," says Hingis, who knows from her own experience: "It's great for socializing and making friends. It has always given me a lot in life."