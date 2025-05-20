Andres Ambühl looks back on an eventful career. Keystone

In an interview with Keystone-SDA, record-breaking Swiss player Andres Ambühl talks about his first World Cup, the youth of today and his time in Zurich. The 41-year-old has no regrets.

Andres Ambühl is currently playing in his 20th Ice Hockey World Championship, and in a week at the latest the career of the player with the most World Championship appearances worldwide will come to an end. Time to take stock of a unique career in which he played an incredible 1,322 games in the National League for HC Davos and the ZSC Lions and celebrated six championship titles.

Andres Ambühl, do you remember what was going through the mind of 20-year-old Andres Ambühl 21 years ago in Prague at the first World Championship?

(laughs) I was relatively nervous even then. It was very unexpected that I was able to go. I was probably a bit lucky that we didn't get that far in the club. Then I was able to do all the preparation and sort of play my way into the team. Of course, it was quite special to be in a team with all the big names that you didn't know before.

Who were the biggest names in the team for you back then?

There were Tinu (Martin) Gerber or Sandy Jeannin, for example, players who were extremely strong in the league, Tinu from over there (from the NHL). (Mark) Streit as well. All players of the highest level.

You already had experience at the U18 and U20 World Championships, where you were also captain. Was that a completely different world?

It's certainly one size bigger. Even the opponents from Canada, the Czech Republic and other big nations. We usually only saw these players on television.

Andres Ambuehl at one of his first national team games in 2005. Keystone

What do you remember most about that first World Cup?

It was generally a cool tournament for me. I think I even scored a goal against Austria in the first game. (thinks about it) No, that's right, France (the 6:0). You never know whether you'll be sitting in the stands again or playing all the time. And so, enjoy is perhaps the wrong word, but you have fun.

Could you imagine still being at a World Cup 21 years later?

No, you never think that. Just because you can go to a World Cup once is not something you can take for granted. Of course, your health also has to play a part. I think there are a lot of people who had a good season but were injured. Being healthy is probably the most important thing.

How has field hockey changed?

In Switzerland, you can already see the development in the preparation. Back then, you probably had around 25 to 30 players who were eligible for the World Cup. Today the depth is much greater, you could practically field two teams.

What did you do that you were so rarely injured?

(laughs) Nothing that I'm particularly aware of now. I think it's more that I'm not predisposed to injury and that I'm just naturally lucky enough to have a robust body that can cope with a lot.

Does this also have to do with your childhood in the mountains, on the farm?

It could be, I don't know. My youth certainly contributed to my body being the way it is. But it's also difficult to say, because I don't know how it would have been otherwise.

You grew up at a time when you probably didn't have a cell phone, let alone social media. How do you connect with the youngsters who join the team these days? What do you talk about?

I still talk about everything, including all the social media stuff, I still know what's going on to some extent. (smiles) But it's not as if I'm extremely interested in most of it.

But doesn't it bother you when other people are on their cell phones all the time?

That's not just the case with young people, but in society in general. You can actually go anywhere, everyone from 80 to 14 is on their phones. It's not age-related, it's just been used since cell phones have been around. But logically it's also nice when you can just sit and talk together.

At some point, you will also have to think about how you want to handle this with your children. Is that a difficult balancing act?

Yes, I do have that feeling. I'm someone who doesn't necessarily think my children need to be running around with iPads and iPhones. Nevertheless, as soon as they start first grade, they work with the iPad. You know what it's like, children are very hard on each other. If someone doesn't have that, they will feel it. That's why you have to find a bit of a middle ground. You need it when you need it, but then there's also the other time when you have to play outside and do things with other children. That kind of thing is really important to me. But you can't exclude the other things.

Your Davos club colleague Simon Knak is playing his first World Cup here. Would you like to be in his place again?

No, because I think that all the things I was able to experience as a youngster are something that many youngsters miss today. Precisely because of all that stuff with the cell phone. I think we were more carefree back then and had less information and statistics. I'm glad I was still able to experience that time. People were certainly a bit freer and not every mistake ended up on the internet.

You now have two daughters. What do you tell them when you go away for a few weeks, as you are doing now? Do they understand?

It's not so easy when they ask when you'll be back. But yes, they do understand that this is my job.

But you've never really seen field hockey as work, have you?

Not at all. It's fun and games, and I hope it stays that way for everyone for many years to come. That you don't forget that it's a game at the end of the day.

But now that will be gone in a week's time. Do you already know what you want to do afterwards?

I'll certainly take some time off until around September. And then I'd actually like to start playing field hockey again.

With HC Davos?

Exactly. Have a look everywhere and find out what it could be.

Do you already have an idea of what it could be?

(ponders) That's extremely difficult. I've been playing field hockey since I was seven, so of course there are things that you think are cool. But then it's often completely different. I think it's important to look around a bit everywhere to find your place.

Ambühl will end his career after his 20th World Championship. Keystone

Is there anything you regret in your career?

It's difficult to say. In the end, everything that perhaps didn't go so well had a positive effect on something else. Of course, I would have liked the North American adventure to have gone differently. But I had three great years in Zurich afterwards. That's why I think I would do it all over again.

Why didn't it work out in North America?

I suppose it should have been a different team, I should have listened more to my instincts.

But you're glad you gave it a go.

I definitely am. In general, I think that if someone has the opportunity to go over, you have to give it a go. If it works, it's good and otherwise you can at least say I tried.

Many people see you as the typical mountain man. Do you actually find that offensive?

(grins) No, not at all. I have no problem with that.

Is that why you returned to Davos quite early on?

No. The decision to go back to Davos or stay in Zurich for longer was extremely difficult. I really liked it in Zurich, the organization was very informal and I felt very comfortable there. It was a cool time, a very important time in my career. And yes, about the mountain man. (smiles) That's not so bad from time to time, people might underestimate you a bit.

What are you most proud of in your career?

Proud? (ponders) That's difficult to say. I'm glad that I've been able to experience so many great moments. The sport is one thing, but also the many teammates over the years. I think I got on well with most of them.

You've even been voted the most popular player by opposing fans time and again. Is this appreciation important to you?

I think it's nice. And I think that's what sport is all about. For the 60 minutes you're competitors and not friends, but afterwards we're all doing the same thing. Then we have a good time together again. That's how it should be in sport.

Does sport still fulfill its role model function today, when there is often so much money involved?

That's difficult to say. It's all become much bigger, it's also a lot about the economy. But I think that's still true, especially for the players themselves and for most spectators.

Are you glad that you're not a footballer who is recognized all over the world?

(laughs) I think that also has its good sides. Footballers have a good life too.

Where do you prefer to go on vacation yourself?

I'm actually quite flexible. I think it's cool if you can somehow go to the seaside once a year. I'm someone who also likes to be at home in the mountains, but I think it's important to alternate and see different places. I'm not someone who goes to the same place every year, to the same hotels, because I like to see new things.