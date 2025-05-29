  1. Residential Customers
The Vergé-Déprés in a private chat with the sisters "I stole their clothes from time to time"

Sandro Zappella

29.5.2025

Arguments, tics and team spirit: Anouk (32) and Zoé (27) Vergé-Dépré compete together as a beach volleyball duo. In blue Sport's portrait, the two talk about their special sister dynamic.

29.05.2025, 16:30

This season sees the emergence of the dream duo Zoé Vergé-Depré and Anouk Vergé-Dépre on the beach volleyball scene. As team "Zouk", a mix of the first names Zoé and Anouk, the sisters have been competing together since 2025. It was a romantic gesture that brought them together as a duo in the first place.

Romantic gesture.

How the Vergé-Depré siblings came together

But how are they different and why did they quarrel as children? Anouk also reveals what Zoé's tic is and the two talk about what they appreciate most about each other. In the sister talk on blue Sport, the siblings give private insights - you can watch the whole video in the article above.

Successful start to the European Championships for Swiss rowers

Alinghi in the America's Cup 2027 after all?

Eighth wreath victory: Domenic Schneider wins happily in Basel