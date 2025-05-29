Arguments, tics and team spirit: Anouk (32) and Zoé (27) Vergé-Dépré compete together as a beach volleyball duo. In blue Sport's portrait, the two talk about their special sister dynamic.

Sandro Zappella

This season sees the emergence of the dream duo Zoé Vergé-Depré and Anouk Vergé-Dépre on the beach volleyball scene. As team "Zouk", a mix of the first names Zoé and Anouk, the sisters have been competing together since 2025. It was a romantic gesture that brought them together as a duo in the first place.

But how are they different and why did they quarrel as children? Anouk also reveals what Zoé's tic is and the two talk about what they appreciate most about each other. In the sister talk on blue Sport, the siblings give private insights - you can watch the whole video in the article above.

More about Zoé and Anouk Vergé-Depré