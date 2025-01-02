Andrzej Stekala has spoken emotionally about his life as a gay ski jumper. Keystone

Polish ski jumper Andrzej Stekala gives deep insights into his emotional world in an Instagram post. He no longer wants to hide. A former tour winner signals support.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Polish ski jumper Andrzej Stekala has spoken about his life as a gay athlete.

"I don't want to run away anymore," says the 29-year-old.

In his emotional Instagram post, Stekala also writes about a stroke of fate: his boyfriend died in November. Show more

Polish ski jumper Andrzej Stekala has spoken emotionally about his life as a gay athlete. "For years I lived in secret, with the fear that who I am could ruin everything I've worked so hard for. Today, however, I no longer want to run away," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I want you guys to really get to know me. I'm gay."

Stekala wrote of his partner, whom he met in 2016 and who passed away last November. "We loved each other in silence, hiding our love from the world to protect what was most important to us." He also wrote: "Every day without him is a struggle, but at the same time a reminder of how infinitely I loved and how much I was loved."

Stekala: "I no longer want to hide who I am"

The start of the new year marks the beginning of a new chapter: "I no longer want to hide who I am. I am me - a man who has loved and still loves. And I know that he would want me to continue living in harmony with myself."

Stekala is one of the most experienced Polish ski jumpers. In 2020/21, he finished sixth in the Four Hills Tournament. He is not taking part in the event this year. Most recently, he jumped in the second-tier Continental Cup.

His team-mates and competitors were among those who reacted to his emotional message. Halvor Egner Granerud, the Norwegian overall winner of the 2023 Tour, wrote: "Stay strong Andrzej. It breaks my heart to read about your loss. I hope your brave 2025 will be a good year for you, filled with the freedom of not hiding who you are. All best wishes."