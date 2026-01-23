She ate Nutella for breakfast, drank Ovomaltine, and then there was the immense pressure on top of that. An ominous combination for Vreni Schneider. “I’ve thrown up before some races,” the ski star says on the Olympic talk show, revealing what she did to cope.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you From the outside, her victories looked so effortless and easy. But they weren't, says ski superstar Vreni Schneider in the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity.” Quite the opposite.

"Gold-Vreni" always put herself under immense pressure before races, and this had unpleasant consequences. "I threw up at the starting line before some races," reveals the three-time Olympic champion.

The Nutella rolls and Ovomaltine in the morning weren't ideal either, according to Schneider: "At some point, I had to change my breakfast." Summary created with

She was “Gold-Vreni,” who seemed to handle everything with a playful ease. She won medals, both big and small—and hardly ever let on that she was part of the brutal world of professional sports. But Vreni Schneider, the three-time Olympic champion and five-time medalist, suffered more than anyone could have guessed from the outside. “I put myself under ‘insane’ pressure,” Schneider says in the talk show “Legends for Eternity” on blue. When it really mattered, her body felt it. “Yes, I threw up before some races.”

She did this especially in the early years, usually between races, when a victory—or at least a good result—was on the horizon—which, after all, wasn’t a rarity for the three-time overall World Cup champion. “That’s when everything’s on the line. The tension wasn’t good for my stomach,” says Schneider. The fact that she still liked to eat Nutella sandwiches and drink Ovomaltine didn’t help matters. “At some point, I had to change my breakfast. No stomach could have handled that—not just mine,” says Schneider today, laughing.

“… then I feel more relaxed”

At some point, her body was reacting so regularly that Schneider came to believe that vomiting was just part of the process. “Sometimes I’d even think before a run: Okay, now I just need to throw up, and then I’ll feel more relaxed.” But she didn’t feel weak or emaciated, Schneider says, even though she knew it wasn’t healthy. “I never thought it was doing me any harm.”

Even though Schneider gained confidence as his success grew and the unpleasant episodes eventually stopped (“the more successful I was, the more confident I became”), he still struggled with having to vomit regularly. “I was ashamed. Once, I almost threw up all over a physical therapist’s shoes. And another time, I dug a hole in front of the starting house and threw up in it. That wasn’t pleasant.”

The tension was at its worst, of all times, right after one of her first major triumphs: after her first world championship title in Crans-Montana in 1987. “I thought to myself: Now it’s really getting started. I knew that now was the time to prove myself. I didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder. That was the most important thing to me.”

"Then I sat on my little bench and imagined..."

Back then, mental coaches weren’t yet part of the system, as they are everywhere in professional sports today. Schneider recalls that sports scientist Arturo Hotz (1944–2014) stopped by once. “We had to write down goals we set for ourselves. I want to become world champion, win the overall World Cup. Things like that. But after three weeks, that was gone.”

Eventually, she got to know herself so well that she knew what she needed before or between races to perform at her best. “I was always able to clearly visualize what I wanted to win and achieve. Then I’d sit on a little bench and picture it.” Mental preparation, Vreni Schneider style.

All episodes featuring Vreni Schneider in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Vreni Schneider on video