Whether on the side of the piste or later in the media conference: on the day of his gold hat-trick, Franjo von Allmen patiently provides information on challenges, ski history and celebration plans.

Franjo von Allmen about ...

... his third gold medal:

"It's difficult to put into words. I'm trying to realize the whole thing. I can say: I can look back on perfect races at my first Olympic Games. And when I didn't perform, Tanguy did it for me. Everything just fell into place. The luck of these Games was certainly on my side."

... the fact that he is the third male skier to win gold three times at the same Winter Games:

"For me, skiing history is not very important, even if that may sound strange. I try to enjoy the moments here for myself. What's on paper is still irrelevant to me at the moment. Maybe in a few years it will be interesting, but not yet."

... his run, the early start number and the slope conditions:

"When I started, the slope was still very good. I think the early start number helped me today, as the slope got slower as the race went on. I actually had a good feeling and thought it was easy to ride. But especially when it's so easy to ride, you can't afford to make any big mistakes. And I made a mistake on the entry to the last sector, I really messed it up. So I was pretty sure that it wouldn't be enough for the podium - let alone gold."

Franjo von Allmen wins gold for the third time. KEYSTONE

... the hype surrounding him:

"Today I really had a bit of trouble building up tension. I was a bit tired in the morning and realized that the last few days had left a bit of a 'hangover'. I think the tension was already pretty high among the other riders. I took it easy in the last few days and after my victories, fulfilled my duties, but then tried to concentrate on the essentials - skiing - and not get carried away. Today I said to myself: 'I already have two gold medals. If I don't deliver the perfect race today, I'll still go home happy. So I just wanted to have fun again and enjoy it."

... his new status:

"I can't estimate what these medals really mean. But I already said before my first World Cup successes: I'm staying true to myself. I'm excited to see what's in store for me, but I think my life will continue in a similar way."

... (Postponed) celebrations:

"It could come down to going 'z'Bode' today. I already said after the downhill that we wouldn't go full throttle, but unfortunately I'm a bit unstable sometimes. That's why things didn't go so well for me in the team combined. I slowed down a bit after the team combined to save energy. But today we're stepping on the gas again."

... an unfinished bet:

"I almost made a bet with someone in Zermatt: If I win Olympic gold, I'll buy myself an old Porsche. But luckily I didn't make it back then."

Three-time Olympic champion Franjo von Allmen at the press conference with Ryan Cochran-Siegle (left) and Marco Odermatt (right) Keystone

Ryan Cochran-Siegel (2nd in the Super-G) on Franjo von Allmen:

"His development over the last two years has been simply spectacular. He is a skier who is incredibly enjoyable to watch. And his personality too: he looks like he's having fun every single day. Of course, he now wears a lot of 'hardware' around his neck. I think the reason for that is that he can maintain that joy. He's a great representative for our sport, an impressive athlete. To be able to stand next to him on the podium is a privilege for me, and I'm very grateful for that."

Marco Odermatt (3rd) on Franjo von Allmen:

"It's incredible what he's shown this week. This flow, when everything just works without much thought, is something I also had a few years ago. He should just enjoy that."