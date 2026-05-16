Despite wasting their chances, the Swiss national field hockey team notched up their second win in the second game of the home World Cup. That's what goalscorer Timo Meier, goalie Sandro Aeschlimann and coach Jan Cadieux had to say after the test of patience against Latvia.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss ice hockey team beats Latvia 4:2 and wins its second game of the home World Championship.

Goalscorer Timo Meier explains in an interview with blue Sport why the Swiss had to wait a long time to score their first goal against the Latvians.

Goalie Sandro Aeschlimann, who played only his second World Cup game of his career, says: "It was great fun and the boys made it extremely easy for me." Show more

Timo Meier

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Latvia's goalie had good saves, they blocked shots and defended really hard. We had to stay positive and keep going, and that's how we were rewarded.

It's always nice to score a goal - for the national team and in front of our fans. It was an important goal for us after it had been 0-0 for a long time.

Tomorrow I'll sleep in, look after my body after two games in a row and recover well. And then I'll certainly say hello to the family and spend time with the team and play board games. (...) We usually already have the chance to explore Zurich. Now we're here to win ice hockey games."

Sandro Aeschlimann

"I found out last night that I was going to play. I was incredibly happy. I was almost a bit too giggly to sleep. I was really looking forward to it.

The tension was no greater than in the playoffs. I was just really happy to go to war with the boys in front of these fans. It was great fun and the lads made it extremely easy for me.

I have to do my job and make it as difficult as possible for Jan (Cadieux) to make a decision. Then the goalies are doing something right."

Jan Cadieux

"I'm very proud of the way the boys came out of the dressing room and the energy we're playing with. We know that: If we want to be successful, we have to play at this level for 60 minutes. (...) We still have to work on being more consistent in front of goal.

We have to remain humble. It's only been two games and there's still a long way to go. We'll also be up against a very good opponent in the next game. The most important thing now is to recover."