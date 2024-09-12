Stefan Stéen last stood between the posts for three years with the Vienna Capitals. Screenshot: Instagram/stefansteen

Ice hockey goalie Stefan Stéen had reached an agreement with the Dundee Stars, but shortly before the start of the season, the Scottish club backed out and dropped the 31-year-old. The reason: impending fatherhood.

Patrick Lämmle

The reason given by the club's co-owner is the goalkeeper's impending fatherhood.

Stéen's advisor, Michael Latschenberger, has no sympathy for this. He had informed those responsible about the impending paternity during the negotiations and was told that this would not be a problem.

The Swedish goalkeeper is now demanding compensation for the abruptly canceled transfer. He wants to take his time in his search for a club; his family currently takes priority. Show more

Swedish ice hockey goalkeeper Stefan Stéen can look back on a great summer. He is looking forward to the birth of his first child and has also been able to clarify his professional future with a move from the Vienna Capitals to the Dundee Stars.

The latter is now proving to be a fallacy. Two days before the transfer window closed, the move to the Dundee Stars came as a complete surprise. The Scottish club exercised its right to withdraw from the contract and parted company with Stéen.

Steve Ward, co-owner of the club, reportedly informed Stéen's advisor Michael Latschenberger of the decision by telephone. Ward reportedly told him: "I have bad news, it's not going to work out. I don't want a goalkeeper whose wife is pregnant - I don't want that stress." Stéen is stunned.

Ice hockey goalie Stefan Stéen with his pregnant wife Emma. Screenshot: Instagram/stefansteen

Club was informed about the pregnancy

The Swedish goalkeeper is now demanding compensation for the abruptly canceled transfer. "I will check my rights and see how the league deals with it," Stéen told Swedish media. He wants to make sure that no other player ends up in the same situation.

Remarkably, the Dundee Stars were informed about the pregnancy from the outset. Stéen's advisor, Michael Latschenberger, made it clear that he had informed the club directly during the negotiations: "I told the club that Stefan was available, but that his wife was expecting a child."

The club had originally assured him that this would not be a problem, as two players had already been in a similar situation last season and everything had gone smoothly. Apparently there was a rethink.

Stéen's future remains uncertain

It is currently unclear what the future holds for Stefan Stéen. The goalkeeper remains without a club for the time being and wants to take his time in his search for a new club. His family now takes priority, and he wants to support his pregnant wife Emma, to whom he has been married since 2022, first and foremost.