Oskar Sundqvist can no longer play in the World Championship quarter-final after a foul by Timo Meier. Picture: Imago

Sweden fail to beat Switzerland in the World Cup quarter-finals and are at odds with the referees after the game. The fact that Timo Meier doesn't have to go to the showers after a hard check upsets the Scandinavians.

Luca Betschart

34 minutes have been played in the World Cup quarter-final between the national field hockey team and Sweden when Timo Meier takes down opponent Oskar Sundqvist with a hard check in the middle zone. The national team forward hits the Swede on the left knee. Sundqvist remains injured on the ice and is later seen in a wheelchair in the catacombs. It is still unclear how serious the 32-year-old's condition is.

Meier gets off with a two-minute penalty for cross-checking and escapes a match penalty. At the same time, Johansson, who avenges his teammate and then tackles Meier, is also sent to the penalty box for excessive force. This annoys the Swedes immensely. Coach Sam Hallam expresses his incomprehension loudly on the sidelines during the game.

Clear words from the Swedish players

After the game, giant talent Ivar Stenberg also chose clear words and told the Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet " after the game: "Unbelievably unfair. Cowardly referees. They don't dare to decide against the Swiss public. Really cowardly," said the 18-year-old. "They had already given a five-minute penalty (against Dean Kukan, editor's note), so they didn't want to give another one."

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm also believes that the match penalty given to Kukan in the 7th minute could have influenced the referee's decision in Meier's case. "Personally, I think it's a clear knee check," says the NHL player. "I don't know if the referees got scared after the five-minute penalty in the first period. But field hockey is field hockey - you have to judge every situation for what it is."

"It always has to be a five-minute penalty"

For the experts in Sweden, the case is clear. "It absolutely has to be a five-minute penalty, always. Going in with your knees like that is absolutely dangerous," says the ice hockey legend on the Swedish video streaming service Viaplay.

His expert colleague Erik Granqvist is even clearer: "I don't want to swear, but that's so damn bad from the referees," he is quoted as saying by "Aftonbladet". "That's a crystal-clear five-minute penalty. It's extremely unfair of Meier. I know he made a cross-check, but he also deliberately stretched out his left knee and it was knee against knee. That's extremely dangerous."

You might also be interested in this