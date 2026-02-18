Leonardo Genoni lets Switzerland dream of the semi-finals for a long time. KEYSTONE

End of the line in the Olympic quarter-finals: Switzerland loses 3-2 to Finland after overtime. Patrick Fischer's team let a 2:0 lead slip away in the closing stages of regulation time.

Andreas Lunghi

This is the second time in a row that Switzerland has reached an Olympic quarter-final. And just like four years ago in Beijing, their opponents are Finland. Back then, Switzerland were beaten 1:5.

You can tell from the first face-off that the Swiss are aiming to reach the semi-finals this time. They got off to a lively start and put the Finns under pressure early on. The Finns are unimpressed and have the first good chance of the game through Joel Armia - Nati goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni makes his usual calm save.

In the 15th minute, Genoni's opposite number makes a trip behind his box and Ken Jäger steals the disc from him. Damien Riat punishes the Finns with the 1:0 lead. Just under a minute later, Juuse Saros has to reach behind him again. He is beaten by a long-range shot from Nino Niederreiter and has to accept the Swiss double blow.

Strong defensive performance

Finland stepped up their game in the middle third and put Switzerland under more pressure. The first good chance belongs to the Finns. Sebastian Aho is unable to capitalize on a mistake by Christian Marti, who misses a pass with his skate.

Switzerland did not hide and had a great chance in the 30th minute through Nico Hischier - Saros saved the wrist shot from close range. The rest of the middle period belonged to the Finns.

The closest they came to scoring a goal was shortly before the second siren. Janis Moser deflects a long-range shot with his back to the left post. Switzerland withstood the Finnish pressure for long stretches.

2-goal lead given away

The Swiss continue to keep up well in the 3rd period, but Finland still makes the game. Leonardo Genoni shows an outstanding performance, as he has done throughout the Olympic tournament. He is then beaten for the first time in the 54th minute. Sebastian Aho scores the tying goal for Finland.

The Finns go all-in in the final minutes and play without a goalkeeper. The risk is rewarded in the 59th minute. Siegenthaler deflects a shot from Miro Heiskanen into his own goal. The game had to be decided in extra time.

In the 64th minute, the Swiss were caught out by a poorly timed substitution. Artturi Lehkonen scores to make it 3:2. Switzerland fails again against Finland in the Olympic quarter-finals. The Finns will face Canada in the semi-finals.

The ticker for the recap

Finnland vs. Schweiz 3:2 n.V.

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Conclusion 3rd period and overtime The Swiss continue to play well in the 3rd period, but Finland still makes the game. Leonardo Genoni shows an outstanding performance, as he has done throughout the Olympic tournament. He is beaten for the first time in the 54th minute. Sebastian Aho scores the tying goal for Finland. The Finns go all-in in the final minutes and play without a goalkeeper. The risk is rewarded in the 59th minute. Siegenthaler deflects a shot from Miro Heiskanen into his own goal. The game had to be decided in extra time. In the 64th minute, the Swiss were caught out by a poorly timed substitution. Artturi Lehkonen scores to make it 3:2. Switzerland fails again in an Olympic quarter-final against Finland. The Finns meet Canada in the semi-finals.

64th minute End of the game Finland wins 3-2 after overtime against Switzerland and advances to the Olympic semi-finals. Knappe Niederlage nach Verlängerung im Viertelfinale gegen Finnland.



🚨🇨🇭: Riat, Niederreiter



Défaite après prolongation en quart de finale contre la Finlande.



Sconfitta dopo i tempi supplementari nei quarti di finale contro la Finlandia. pic.twitter.com/WmdVhySAf1 — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 18, 2026

64th minute Goal for Finland, 3:2 by Artturi Lehkonen The Swiss make a substitution and suddenly Artturi Lehkonen runs alone towards Genoni. He hangs the disk under the crossbar.

63rd minute Finland have a lot of possession, but can do little with it. Switzerland closes its own zone.

62nd minute Suter launches a two-on-one. Andrighetto skates along on the left and is also played on. He is barely anticipated by a Finn.

61st minute Start of overtime Overtime is underway! It will be played over ten minutes in three-on-three.

60th minute End of 3rd period No winner after 60 minutes - 2:2 between Finland and Switzerland. It goes into overtime.

60th minute The last minute of regulation time has elapsed. Will this game go into overtime?

59th minute Goal for Finland, 2:2 by Miro Heiskanen Finland equalize. Miro Heiskanen shoots from the blue line and Siegenthaler deflects the shot into his own goal.

59th minute Only Finland is still playing. Granlund misses the cross pass at the left post.

58th minute Finland timeout The Finns take their timeout. There are 2:27 minutes left on the clock. Can Switzerland withstand the pressure? Saros makes way for an extra outfield player.

58th minute Genoni continues to heckle! Granlund enters the opponent's zone at high speed and passes to Kakko on the left. Genoni defends with his stick hand. Finland retains possession and Granlund takes the next shot from the slot. Genoni is there again with his stick hand.

57th minute Long pressure phase by the Finns. The disk comes into the Swiss slot, Genoni is out of position, his front men clear the situation for him.

56th minute Moser launches the counter-attack and drives through the middle. He gets caught by a Finn and fails with his follow-up shot against Saros.

55th minute How does Switzerland react to the goal?

54th minute Goal for Finland, 1:2 by Sebastian Aho Now Genoni is also beaten. Sebastian Aho is played in on the right wing, leaves Siegenthaler standing and scores with a wrist shot into the left corner.

53rd minute The final phase has begun and Genoni continues to do Genoni things. Granlund gets a free shot in the slot, but the EV Zug goalkeeper makes an effortless save.

52nd minute Genoni continues to exude calm. A Finn brings the disc from the left to the center and the goalkeeper covers it with his catching hand. He is also not fazed by Luostarinen's follow-up poke.

50th minute Switzerland survive the penalty against Moser unscathed. Switzerland continue to play very strongly at the back.

50th minute Two chances outnumbered! Jäger and Schmid win the disc in the opponent's zone and go straight for goal. Saros fends off both attempts with a backhand.

49th minute Out of nowhere, Heiskanen appears alone in front of Genoni. He pulls the disc onto his backhand, but the Swiss goalkeeper stretches out, closes the corner and the Finn shoots past the goal on the left.

48th minute 2-minute penalty against Janis Moser (Switzerland) Moser has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for obstructing Granlund.

47th minute The game goes back and forth at this stage. It is not really dangerous in front of either goal. There are hardly any interruptions in this phase.

45th minute Meier demands the ball on the right wing and gets it. He makes his way through to Saros. His backhanded shot is easy prey for the Finnish goalkeeper.

44th minute Luostarinen is back on the ice. With one man more, Switzerland are not dangerous in front of Saros.

43rd minute There is hardly any sign of a power play. It's even the Finns who get a shot while short-handed. Lindell fails against Genoni's catching hand.

42nd minute 2-minute penalty against Eetu Luostarinen (Finland) Dangerous scene near the boards. Luostarinen checks Hischier head-first into the boards from behind. He gets away with a minor penalty. Fortunately, Hischier is back on his feet.

41st minute Start of 3rd period The 3rd period is underway!

Conclusion 2nd period Finland improves in the middle third and puts Switzerland under more pressure. The first good chance belongs to the Finns. Sebastian Aho is unable to capitalize on a mistake by Christian Marti, who misses a pass with his skate. Switzerland did not hide and had a great chance in the 30th minute through Nico Hischier - Saros saved the wrist shot from close range. The rest of the middle period belonged to the Finns. The closest they came to scoring a goal was shortly before the second siren. Janis Moser deflects a long-range shot with his back to the left post. Switzerland withstands the Finnish pressure for long stretches.

40th minute End of 2nd period Switzerland holds firm in the middle third and leads 2:0 against Finland after two periods played.

39th minute Post goal! A deflected shot from the Finns hits the left post. Luck for Genoni and Switzerland.

39th minute Lehkonen is back on the ice. Saros doesn't have to intervene once in this short-handed game.

38th minute Finland plays a strong box play and takes away everything that comes into their zone.

37th minute 2-minute penalty against Artturi Lehkonen (Finland) Lehkonen brings Riat down with a leg and has to go to the cool box for 2 minutes.

36th minute Finland clearly have more of the play, but Switzerland continue to play very strongly at the back. Genoni is rarely needed in this phase. Almost nothing goes forward for the Swiss.

34th minute Finland gets stronger. Genoni lets a shot bounce forward. Rantanen comes rushing in, but doesn't hit the goal. There is still a Swiss stick in the way.

33rd minute What stands out in this game: The Swiss hardly take any penalties in this game. So far only Riat has had to go to the penalty box.

32nd minute Switzerland are now 11:10 ahead in the shot ratio. That proves how well the Swiss are playing in defense.

30th minute Meier makes his way down the right wing and passes to Hischier in the slot. He fails to beat Saros from close range. Genoni is also needed in return. He fends off a wrist shot with his catching hand.

30th minute Ristolainen puts the shot on goal from the blue line. A Swiss player intervenes with his stick, but then serves a Finn in the slot. His shot is deflected into the net.

29th minute The defensive performance of the Swiss continues to be outstanding. Finland has not been able to develop offensively so far.

28th minute It is now known who is waiting for the winner of this game: Canada. The Canadians have beaten the Czech Republic 4-3 in overtime.

27th minute Now it's getting dangerous! Marti plays the disk in his own slot with his skate onto Aho's shovel. He's a little surprised and can't get a good shot off. Genoni reacts with lightning speed and prevents worse.

26th minute Kakko gets behind Genoni and skates to the right post. He plays the cross pass, but there is no teammate at the other post.

24th minute The Finns are trying hard, but the Swiss continue to play very defensively and close down their own zone. It's been a very disciplined performance from Switzerland so far.

22nd minute First shot in the 2nd period for the Swiss. Andrighetto has space in the slot and takes a wrist shot from close range. Saros saves easily.

21st minute Start of 2nd period On with the second period!

Conclusion 1st period For the second time in a row, Switzerland has reached an Olympic quarter-final. And just like four years ago in Beijing, their opponents are Finland. Back then, Switzerland were beaten 1:5. You can tell from the first face-off that the Swiss are aiming to reach the semi-finals this time. They got off to a lively start and put the Finns under pressure early on. The Finns are unimpressed and have the first good chance of the game through Joel Armia - Nati goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni makes his usual calm save. In the 15th minute, Genoni's opposite number makes a trip behind his box and Ken Jäger steals the disc from him. Damien Riat punishes the Finns with the 1:0. Just under a minute later, Juuse Saros has to reach behind him again. He is beaten by a long-range shot from Nino Niederreiter and has to accept the Swiss double blow.

20th minute End of 1st half Switzerland lead Finland 2:0 after 20 minutes.

20th minute The last minute of the first period has begun. Will there be more goals before the first siren?

19th minute It's Niederreiter's first ever point at the Olympics in his eighth game.

17th minute Excellent start for the Swiss in this quarter-final! How do the Finns react to the deficit?

16th minute Goal for Switzerland, 0:2 by Nino Niederreiter Double strike! The Swiss win the disc in forechecking. Suter passes back to the onrushing Nino Niederreiter, who hammers the disc into the right corner with a slapshot. A Finn takes the view of his own goalkeeper.

15th minute Goal for Switzerland, 0:1 by Damien Riat Switzerland take the lead! Saros makes a trip behind his goal. Jäger anticipates it, the Finnish goalkeeper gets stuck in his box and Damien Riat slots in at the right-hand post.

14th minute The shooting ratio shows just how competitive this game has been so far. The Finns have a narrow 3:2 lead, with the Swiss shots coming from harmless positions. Finland only had one good shot attempt through Armia.

13th minute The Finns have eased off a little and are waiting for the Swiss in the middle zone. But there is still no way through.

12th minute Genoni saves a shot from the blue line. Rantanen follows up and is immediately worked away by Fora. The scramble is quickly stopped by the referees.

12th minute Finland step on the gas in this phase. Switzerland is holding up well, but can't do anything in the forward movement.

10th minute For once, the Finns move quickly. Luostarinen runs through behind the goal and plays a pass into the slot at the right post. Lundell is worked over by a Swiss player and cannot finish.

8th minute Patrick Fischer's team are doing very little going forward so far, the Finns are too compact in their own zone. The Swiss are doing much the same, with Armia only having one shot from the left face-off circle. Genoni fends off the shot.

7th minute Finland cannot take the momentum from the powerplay. Switzerland hold up well.

6th minute The four Swiss outfield players are very defiant and work away everything that comes their way. Riat is back on the ice. Finland remains in the opponent's zone and is driven to the outside by the Swiss.

5th minute Suter blocks a slapshot from the blue line and limps off the ice. He will certainly bite his teeth.

4th minute 2-minute penalty against Damien Riat (Switzerland) Riat trips Rantanen in the middle zone. The disk is not in the vicinity - unnecessary penalty for the Swiss player.

2nd minute Switzerland get off to a lively start and are able to establish themselves in their opponents' zone for the first time. Finland has sealed off their own slot so far.

1st minute Start of the game The 1st period is underway!

Finland line-up Juuse Saros is in goal for the Finns. ZSC defenseman Mikko Lehtonen is out of action. This is how Finland plays. https://www.iihf.com/pdf/991/ihm991302_54b_1_0

Swiss line-up Leonardo Genoni stands between the posts. Philipp Kurashev is back in the first line alongside Timo Meier and Nico Hischier. It is too early for the injured Denis Malgin to play. 📑 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗽 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 🇨🇭

Viertelfinale gegen Finnland! Das ist unsere Aufstellung.🫡



Notre formation pour les quarts de finale contre la Finlande. 💪



La nostra formazione per i quarti di finale.🔥



ℹ️Not dressed: Schmid A., Malgin pic.twitter.com/VxOYQO0jv4 — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 18, 2026

Direct duels For the second time in a row, the two teams will meet in an Olympic quarter-final. Four years ago in Beijing, Finland prevailed 5:1. The last time the two teams played each other in a serious match was at the 2024 World Cup - with Switzerland coming out on top. A good omen for today?

Referees Canadians Michael Campbell and Gord Dwyer will referee the game in the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. The two head referees will be assisted by linesmen Ryan Daisy from the USA and Libor Suchanek from the Czech Republic.

Finland's form The defending champions have been on the rise at this year's Olympic Games. The Finns got off to the worst possible start to the tournament with a defeat against Slovakia. They were able to celebrate their first victory against Sweden. In their final group game against Italy, they won 11:0 to qualify directly for the quarter-finals as the best runners-up in their group. The Finns have now had three days off - an advantage for today's clash against Switzerland? The crème de la crème will be there These are the biggest ice hockey stars at the Olympics

Switzerland's form The victory against Italy was never in danger, but the performance on Tuesday lunchtime was only the duty and not the freestyle. The Swiss have not yet been able to put the unnecessary penalties from the preliminary round behind them. In today's game against Finland, they must not allow themselves to do so. National team coach Patrick Fischer was probably not entirely satisfied with his team's efficiency either. Three goals from a total of 51 shots on goal cannot be satisfactory, despite Damian Clara's outstanding goalkeeping performance. Can Switzerland step up a gear offensively? Another national team miracle in Italy? These were the biggest ice hockey sensations at the Olympics

Starting position After their lackluster victory over Italy in the play-off round, Switzerland are in the quarter-finals for the second time in a row after Beijing 2022. As in China, their opponents will be Finland. Can they get revenge for the 5-1 defeat four years ago?

Hello ... ... and welcome to the Olympic quarter-final between Switzerland and Finland. Patrick Fischer's team will be playing for a place in the semi-finals in the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. The game starts at 18:10 and you can watch it live here! 🏒🇨🇭 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 🙌



🆚 FIN 🇫🇮

📍Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

⌚ 18:10 CET

📺 Live @ SRF | RTS | RSI#SIHF #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #zämefürdSchwiiz #ensemblepourlaSuisse #insiemeperlaSvizzera #insembelperlaSvizra pic.twitter.com/Vny9Z9TExo — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 18, 2026 Show more

You might also be interested in