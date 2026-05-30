The Olympic plans for 2030 are taking a turn: The ice sports competitions are no longer to be held in Nice, but in Lyon. The reason given is the rejection of a temporary ice rink.

Among others, the curling competitions are to take place at the 2030 Winter Games in Lyon

Olympic plans for 2030 Ice sports competitions to be held in Lyon instead of Nice

Originally, the ice sports competitions ice hockey, figure skating, curling and short track were to be held in the southern French city of Nice. Now the disciplines are expected to be bundled in Lyon.

The solutions examined in Nice were not viable, the organizing committee explained in a press release. Lyon therefore appears to be the most suitable location to host the ice sports centrally.

The reorganization was triggered by the decision of the conservative mayor Éric Ciotti, who was elected in March, to oppose the construction of a temporary ice rink in the city's stadium.