Even before the final game, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the organizing committee are giving a thoroughly positive assessment of the World Championship. The work, stadiums and atmosphere in Switzerland have been rated as outstanding.

"When you're forced to close the fan zone because it's full well before the game, that says it all," enthuses Luc Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF. "As far as I know, this has never happened before." This also makes it clear: the World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg were a complete success, that much was already clear before the two medal games on Sunday.

466,000 spectators were counted over the 15 days of competition, 299,000 in Zurich, 167,000 in Fribourg, and around 250,000 visitors populated the fan zones. "We are proud of what we have achieved here, it was an extraordinary success in every respect," summarizes World Championship Managing Director Christian Hofstetter. "Hockey is a team sport," emphasizes the former Fribourg-Gottéron defender. "Without a team, you're nothing." That's why he explicitly emphasizes the 1950 volunteers. "I've been approached by many visitors about them, about their helpfulness and friendliness."

Modern ice rinks as a plus point

The two IIHF officials responsible for the two locations are very satisfied: "Our job was really easy." Switzerland has shown that it is an absolute field hockey country. A big advantage, for example compared to last year in Denmark, were the ice rinks, which are not multifunctional arenas but are geared towards ice hockey. This guaranteed optimum ice quality, especially in the high summer temperatures.

Tardif also praises the modern stadiums that have been built since the last World Championships in Switzerland seventeen years ago. "Perhaps they could be built a little bigger," he says with a grin.

The IIHF President also spoke about less pleasant topics on Sunday afternoon: the competition from the World Cup planned by the NHL from 2028 and the return of Russia and Belarus.

The relationship with the NHL is better than before, but there are different approaches. No one other than the IIHF takes care of loss-making tournaments such as those for women or juniors or the global promotion of ice hockey. "That's why an annual World Championship is essential for us to finance the other tasks."

Return yes, but not too soon

According to Tardif, he had hoped that the war would be over and that Russia and Belarus would be back when his term of office was over. The Canadian-born Frenchman's term ends in the fall. A decision on the reintegration of the two nations should be made by then at the latest. "It is important that they return. But it can't be too early." At lower levels, such as the U18 World Championships, where Belarus will be back next year, this is easier and quicker than at the highest World Championship level. "There are questions about security, the attitude of the organizing countries, for example whether they issue visas to athletes from Russia and Belarus at all."

The modalities would also certainly have to be discussed, i.e. who would have to make way. A return for the next World Championships in Düsseldorf and Mannheim is therefore not completely out of the question, but reintegration for the 2028 edition currently seems more likely.

Finally, Henrik Bach-Nielsen, the IIHF manager responsible for Zurich as a World Championship venue, has a warning for the next organizers. "Switzerland has delivered an exceptional product and put a lot of pressure on Germany," says the Dane with a satisfied grin.

You might also be interested in this