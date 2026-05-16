Legendary: the track in Monaco. imago

Formula E immerses itself in the world of glamor: Monaco. There is a fine line between success and disaster on the legendary city circuit. Those who are victorious are rewarded with eternal glory.

Andreas Lunghi

Races nine and ten of the Formula E season will take place in Monaco on May 16 and 17. You can watch the spectacle exclusively on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 3:00 pm.

Since 1929, racing cars have been thundering along the Mediterranean coast and winding their way through the picturesque city. The races were initiated by the then President of the "Automobile Club de Monaco", Antony Noghès. The first Monaco Grand Prix was won by Briton William Grover-Williams in a Bugatti on April 14, 1929.

The GP has now been held 82 times and has been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 1955. Two years ago, a local won the prestigious race for only the second time. Charles Leclerc from Monaco celebrated an emotional home victory in a Ferrari.

The Monaco ePrix has been held alongside the Formula 1 GP since 2015. When the electric series was launched in 2014 and wanted to bring racing spectacles to cities all over the world, the track in the small principality on the French Riviera was a must.

The inaugural race was won by a Swiss driver: Sébastien Buemi. The man from Aigle also won the second Monaco ePrix two years later.

"It has always been a dream for me to drive here in Monaco. I've been here many times and won twice in Formula E. These are very good memories for me," said Buemi, who is still the only Formula E driver with two Monaco victories, a year ago.

"A victory in Monaco has a different weight"

The street circuit is also a cult destination for other racing drivers: "It's always a highlight to be able to drive here. I think that weekend is marked in every calendar in which Monaco appears," said a beaming Nico Müller at the time.

Track is longer than at other ePrix

In its first three editions, Formula E raced on a shortened circuit of just 1.76 km for performance reasons. Instead of driving up to the casino, it turned right after the first bend, meaning the legendary hairpin was also omitted. Since 2021, the Monaco ePrix has been held annually on the original 3.337 km circuit.

"It is relatively long by Formula E standards. Accordingly, you have to get a few more corners under your belt for a fast lap," says Müller with a grin. "To be fast here, you need the last hundredths. Because I think the gaps between the 22 cars will be very small here."

For motorsport romantics and drivers, however, the tradition-steeped street circuit belongs on the racing calendar. More than the spectacle on the track, it is the historic past that counts here. "It really is historic to drive here," says Sébastien Buemi.

You can follow the races in Monaco on May 16 and 17 from 3:00 pm on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom.

You can see the current championship standings here.

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