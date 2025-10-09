Belinda Bencic put up good resistance, but had to leave the court again as the loser against Swiatek Keystone

Belinda Bencic loses in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 28-year-old Olympic champion lost 6:7 (2:7), 4:6 to six-time major winner Iga Swiatek after more than two hours of play.

After a false start and a quick 0:3 deficit, Bencic put up a completely different resistance to the world number two than she did at Wimbledon, when she went down 2:6, 0:6 to the eventual tournament winner in the semi-final. The Swiss player twice led by a break, 5:4 in the first set and 2:0 in the second. However, Swiatek responded to the breaks immediately.

For Bencic, the round of 16 exit in the Chinese metropolis dashed her last, already slim hopes of making the WTA Finals for the top eight players of the year. There have been no top results since Wimbledon; Bencic has not beaten a top 70 player in the last five tournaments.