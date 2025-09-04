Iga Swiatek’s response to being asked if she needs a mental break after loss to Anisimova at U.S. Open



Iga: “Do you need a mental break?”



“Sorry?”



Iga: “You look like you need a mental break.”



“I do yeah.”



Iga: “Then what are you doing here?” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p8Yfxrv755 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2025

Iga Swiatek appeared at the obligatory media conference after her quarter-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova at the US Open - and was annoyed by a reporter's question.

Iga Swiatek lost in two sets to Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals of the US Open on Thursday night.

At the media conference, the Polish player was annoyed by a reporter's question as to whether she needed a time-out.

The 24-year-old replied annoyed and turned the tables: "Do you need time off? You look like you need some time off," she told the reporter. Show more

The 24-year-old Pole lost the reprise of this year's Wimbledon final against the American Amanda Anisimova in two sets 4:6, 3:6 on Thursday night.

While Swiatek dominated in London and won the final 6:0, 6:0, she found it visibly more difficult against the American of the same age in New York. In the end, she had to bury her dream of a second triumph at the US Open after 2022 for the time being.

Dejected, the Polish player appeared at the obligatory media conference and answered the questions of the journalists present. One in particular struck a chord with the 24-year-old.

"You've played a lot of tennis in the last few months. Wimbledon, the tournaments in America in preparation for the US Open - how tired are you at the moment?" asked one reporter.

Visibly confused and annoyed by the question, Swiatek ponders a suitable answer for several seconds: "I don't know. My games here weren't exhausting."

"I'm not talking about the defeats, I'm talking about a mental time-out," the reporter continues, which only annoys the Polish player further. He meant the many games in a row. "Why do you say that? Why don't you ask the people who make the schedule," Swiatek replies caustically.

"Do you need some time off?"

She simply has to adapt to the game plan - and then turns the tables: "Do you need time off? You look like you need some time off." He does need one, replies the puzzled reporter.

With a grin, the Polish woman adds: "What are you doing here?" He had to hold out until the end of the tournament. The 24-year-old ends the awkward conversation with a dry "Good luck".

The mental health of tennis stars has increasingly become a topic of discussion in recent weeks after Alexander Zverev spoke publicly about having had "a little burnout for months". The German is not alone in this. Other tennis pros have increasingly spoken about how hustle and bustle, loneliness and pressure lead to mental problems.