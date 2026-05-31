Iga Swiatek is eliminated from the French Open Keystone

Iga Swiatek, the world number 3, is eliminated in the round of 16 at the French Open. The Polish player lost 5:7, 1:6 to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (WTA 15) in just over an hour and a half.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is the first time since 2019 that Swiatek has failed in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. Since then, she has won the second Grand Slam tournament of the year four times and reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals once.

Kostyuk, however, who defeated Viktorija Golubic in the third round last Friday, has reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time in her career. The 23-year-old has also been unbeaten on clay for 15 matches.

Kostyuk will face either Belinda Bencic or her compatriot Yelina Svitolina in the round of the top eight.