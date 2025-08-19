Iga Swiatek wins another major trophy less than a week before the start of the US Open Keystone

Iga Swiatek wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati for the first time. The Polish player beat the Italian Jasmine Paolini 7:5, 6:4 in the final.

Swiatek did not have to concede a single set on the way to her 24th tournament victory. Although she trailed 0:3 in the final against the world number eight Paolini, she corrected the false start by winning five games in a row. Swiatek completed her 6th victory in her 6th match against Paolini with an ace after 109 minutes.

Swiatek's second major title in just a few weeks after the one in Wimbledon, which followed a dry spell of over a year on the WTA Tour, sees her move back up to No. 2 in the next world rankings. In the race for the most titles at WTA 1000 level, she is now only two trophies behind record holder Serena Williams (13) with eleven.

Swiatek continues in the singles at the US Open starting on Sunday. She won the last Grand Slam tournament of the year in 2022.