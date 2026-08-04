Simas Ignatavicius will continue to play for Genève-Servette next season, according to an announcement by the National League club.

The Lithuanian forward, who was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the NHL, will remain in Switzerland as part of an agreement between the two teams.

Ignatavicius, who was recently named the top young player of last season at the Swiss Ice Hockey Awards, will play in Geneva to “continue his development in an environment he knows very well,” as Servette states in a press release. The 18-year-old scored nine goals and seven assists in his first season in the National League.