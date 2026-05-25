Arthur Gea had a piquant problem during his opening match - but the umpire remains stubborn. Imago

Heat and an urgent need: why the French Open opener was a special challenge for local hero Arthur Gea.

DPA dpa

An awkward problem at the worst possible time: tennis pro Arthur Gea not only had to contend with his Russian opponent Karen Khachanov during his opening match at the French Open, but also with gastrointestinal problems. "I have diarrhea, I have to go to the toilet urgently, I can't take it anymore. I'm about to shit on the pitch," the Frenchman told the officials.

"I'm going to shit on the fucking court"



Arthur Gea had to plead with the chair umpire to go to the bathroom while dealing with an unfortunate case of mid-match diarrhea at the French Open pic.twitter.com/xY27ycRSuh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2026

However, the umpires only allowed Gea to go to the toilet after he had finished his service game to make it 2:4 in the first set. As soon as the ball from Khachanov landed out of bounds, Gea stormed off the court and into the catacombs of Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Shortly afterwards, he resumed his match to the applause of the crowd.

The Frenchman was denied a happy ending, with the favorite Khachanov prevailing in three sets 6:3, 7:6 (7:3), 6:0.

It is not known whether the incident had anything to do with the conditions. On the starting day of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, it is hot and sunny with temperatures of around 30 degrees.

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