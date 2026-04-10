The outdoor season is about to begin in wrestling. The heavyweights have been working hard in the cellars over the winter - including wrestling king Armon Orlik. With blue Sport, he looks ahead to the upcoming season, in which he wants to upset the Bernese, among others.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Armon Orlik starts his first season as wrestling king next Sunday.

A number of highlights await Orlik in the 2026 wrestling year. In addition to the Kilchberger-Schwinget, he is looking forward to the Bernese Cantonal Wrestling Championships with great anticipation. Orlik speaks to blue Sport of a "highlight" in his career.

Being king doesn't change his attitude: "I'm just looking forward to performing." Show more

All eyes are on Armon Orlik at the start of the open-air wrestling season. The man from Graubünden is contesting his first season as wrestling king.

In Mollis last August, the 30-year-old hoisted himself onto the wrestling throne after narrowly missing out nine years earlier. Back then, he was defeated by Matthias Glarner in the final round in Estavayer-le-Lac.

Orlik learned his lesson from the bitter defeat in 2016: "I used to take more risks. I then learned to do what's necessary in the competition - not what looks good," he tells blue Sport. In Glarnerland, Orlik consistently applied what he had learned and became king.

Mini setback in preparation

He missed the first serious match of the year due to a slight cold. "Of course I would have liked to have taken something with me for the season," he explains. However, he is not worried that he was unable to take part in the Hallenschwinget in Untervaz at the end of February.

Orlik is now back on track: "I feel very good in training and now I can use the wrestling festivals in April to finish my preparations."

Great anticipation for the guest appearance in Wankdorf

Orlik is looking forward to the upcoming season with sparkling eyes: "I'm really looking forward to what's coming. I am extremely well prepared." A challenge from the king that is heading westwards from north-eastern Switzerland. "I'm really looking forward to the Bernese Cantonal Championships," he says about his appearance in Wankdorf, which he is looking forward to the most alongside the Kilchberger-Schwinget. "We're going there as a trio - with Samuel Giger, Werner Schlegel and me. We are all very motivated."

Orlik is aware that it will be anything but a walk in the park against Fabian Staudenmann, Michael Moser and Co. "It will certainly be a very tough wrestling festival with a tough division. But the backdrop in the Wankdorf in Bern is special. It's a career highlight and I'm very grateful to be able to compete there."

New name, same manner

The fact that Orlik is now competing as the king of wrestling does not change his attitude. "I still enjoy wrestling. I'm just looking forward to performing."

And Armon Orlik can make his first mark next Sunday. He will step into the sawdust ring for the first time this year at the spring wrestling competition in Untervaz.