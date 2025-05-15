Impressing with his energy at the World Championships: World Championship rookie Simon Knak. Keystone

Simon Knak is one of the young guns in the Swiss team at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Denmark who is getting his first chance to show what he can do. The HCD forward knows his role and his qualities.

There's no sign of beard growth on Simon Knak yet. With his pale face and upside-down cap, he looks even younger than his 23 years. On his day off, the Zurich native is bursting with energy and drive - just as he proves every day on the ice.

In Herning, Denmark, the young man is living a "dream like you had as a child". After a strong season with HC Davos, Knak also impressed in preparation and earned his first World Championship call-up. He was even promoted from the fourth to the third line for the third game. His primary task: to bring energy to the Swiss team.

Knowing what you can do

"You have to know what you can do," says Knak in an interview with Keystone-SDA. "I'm no Hischier or Fiala with the golden hands. We knew that we're a line that has to hold up defensively first and foremost, but we also have the qualities to score goals." The winger is still without a goal, but this is probably only a matter of time.

Knak only began to believe in his participation in the World Championship after being called up for the training camp following HCD's semi-final loss to the ZSC Lions. "Maybe that was my luck, it gave me more time to recommend myself."

Landed in Davos because of corona

The fact that the Zurich native ended up in Davos is due to Corona. He played in the North American junior league WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, where Nino Niederreiter and Sven Bärtschi had already left their mark before him when the pandemic led to the championship being canceled. The Davos sports director at the time, Raeto Raffainer, offered him the opportunity to train with the team. However, Knak preferred to return home to Kloten. "I actually never wanted to leave Kloten," he recalls. "But I knew that if I wanted to make my dream of the NHL come true, I had to go to North America." Kloten still has a place in his heart today.

The Zurich team, who were still playing in the Swiss League at the time and were striving with all their might to gain promotion, would have wanted to sign him for the coming season after training, but without the option of returning to Portland. Davos was open to it, which is why he finally signed in Graubünden - and returned to Portland after another detour.

Knak is now happy in the Landwasser Valley. Among other things, he has benefited from the immense experience of Andres Ambühl. He likes the fact that the players in Davos are also given a certain amount of freedom, for example when it comes to nutrition. "We youngsters are also trained in this, but we can still decide for ourselves what's good for us." Ambühl may have loosened things up a bit for them, he says with a laugh.

Dream of the NHL lives on

As much as he likes it in Davos, the dream of the NHL lives on. For now, however, Knak is only focused on the present and the current World Championship. "At this time of year, you used to just watch the best at the World Championships or in the NHL, although the NHL was usually too late at night," he says. "Now I'm there myself."

Of course, he wants to do the same next season for the highlights of the Olympics and, above all, the home World Championships. But he doesn't want to look that far ahead either. "First and foremost, I want to win the bucket (the championship title) again with Davos."

