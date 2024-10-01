Wendy Holdener speaks to the media for the first time since February. Picture: Keystone

Last February, Wendy Holdener's brother Kevin lost his battle with cancer. Shortly before the start of the new season, the 31-year-old talks about the painful loss for the first time.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the first time since last February and the death of her brother from cancer, Wendy Holdener speaks to the media just under a month before the start of the new ski season.

The 31-year-old talks about how she dealt with the stroke of fate and shares fond memories of her time with her brother.

Holdener also reveals that an SRF documentary about her and Kevin will be broadcast on October 24. Show more

"A year ago, my brother's situation took a turn for the worse. The chemotherapy treatments were difficult and no longer worked. He then died of pneumonia in February," says Holdener right at the start of the media conference, at which the 31-year-old does not want any cameras present.

Holdener turns to the journalists present: "I would like to thank you for giving us the privacy we asked for. That was great and I would also like to thank everyone who worked with Kevin on his behalf." Kevin was not only her brother, but also her manager, friend and helper.

"Kevin would have been proud"

How is Holdener doing a good six months after the stroke of fate? "Pretty good for the most part. I think everyone goes through the grieving process in a different way. I'm very happy with how my family has coped, how we've supported each other. I think Kevin would have been very proud," says the woman from Schwyz, and she looks deep down: "Kevin is always there, my thoughts wander a lot to him, to the pictures with him. I no longer cry every day, but yes, I miss him."

She has many fond memories of her time with her brother. "There are always very cool stories that put a smile on my face or make me happy. Every now and then I have a problem in life or would like some advice and then I try to imagine what Kevin would say," says Holdener.

Kevin worked on SRF-DOK - film will be broadcast in October

Holdener goes on to say that an SRF documentary about her and her brother Kevin will soon be premiering. "In February, Kevin was given a budget by SRF to make a documentary film. He had been thinking about it for a long time. He was really happy when he found out that he would get the budget and that there would be a movie. Unfortunately, the movie never happened because he sadly passed away two weeks later."

She and Carmen, Kevin's wife, then decided to finish the film together with SRF. "We have now done that. I would like to tell you that the film will be shown on SRF on October 24," Holdener reveals - and continues: "It's very private, it really tells everything. You get to hear the story that many people don't yet know. I hope that we were able to fulfill Kevin's wish. He wanted to show his positive life, he wanted to help people affected by cancer. He wants his life to help others. Or that it provides motivation for other cancer patients."

