Rebeka Masarova starts the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, with three wins Keystone

The 26-year-old Rebeka Masarova from Basel is coming into form. In Austin, Texas, she beat Xinyu Wang (WTA 30) from China 6:3, 6:2 in 67 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Masarova (WTA 120) celebrated her third win in 48 hours against Wang, who is ranked 90 places higher. Over the weekend, she defeated Poland's Gina Feistel (6:2, 6:4) and the former American world number 35 Madison Brengle (3:6, 6:3, 6:4) in the qualifiers. At the beginning of February, Masarova had lost 4:6, 2:6 to Xinyu Wang in Cluj (ROU).

Masarova last celebrated three consecutive victories on grass in Berlin last summer. In the round of 16, she will face the American Whitney Osuigwe (WTA 163), who, like her, made it through qualifying.