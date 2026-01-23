The potential new Formula 1 world champion was still racing karts just a few years ago. The search for the champions of the future begins as early as childhood.

Talent scouting is starting earlier and earlier. What has long been the case in soccer is also true for Formula 1. The Italian Kimi Antonelli, for example, was accepted into Mercedes’ youth program at the age of twelve. Today, the teenager from Bologna is perhaps the next world champion.

“We have to identify drivers with potential when they’re eleven or twelve years old, because at that age they soak up knowledge like a sponge,” Gwen Lagrue, the talent scout for the Mercedes team, once said. “A driver who’s already 19 or 20 years old has developed habits. That makes it difficult. I don’t want to change the drivers; I want to teach them something.”

Red Bull Signs Antonelli's Scout

Drivers aged 19 or 20 have long been in the spotlight of Formula 3 or Formula 2. The world is already watching them. Basically, it’s virtually impossible for a talented driver at this stage not to be part of a junior program run by Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, or someone else. After all, without financial support, you can’t get anywhere in the expensive world of motorsports.

Lagrue and his team discovered Antonelli. The Frenchman once raced in Formula Ford himself and then moved on to rally racing. He never had what it takes for the pinnacle of motorsports. “It took me 13 years to realize that I wouldn’t amount to anything behind the wheel,” said Lagrue, who is set to sign the lightning-fast young talents for Red Bull starting next season. “I just wasn’t talented enough.”

From Antonelli to Russell

After serving in the military and working as a car dealer, Lagrue studied law, economics, and sports management. Starting in 2009, he helped establish the driver development program for the then-Renault Formula 1 team. In 2016, Toto Wolff brought him to Mercedes, where he rose to become head of the junior driver program. “He has so much talent and so much knowledge when it comes to evaluating young drivers,” said the Mercedes team principal about Lagrue.

Gwen Lagrue with her protégé, George Russell. www.imago-images.de

He attends about half a dozen kart races a year. That’s how he scouts at the grassroots level. “We’re looking for drivers who possess all the personal qualities that make a champion: the right attitude, maturity, humility, and gratitude toward the team. “Those are the things that make a candidate stand out,” said Lagrue. Under his guidance, drivers such as George Russell (Mercedes) and Alex Albon (Williams) also found their way into Formula 1.

Vettel's former race engineer, "Rocky"

At Red Bull, Lagrue will essentially be Helmut Marko’s successor. The motorsports advisor, who stepped down at the end of last year, mentored future four-time world champions such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Guillaume Rocquelin, who used to be Vettel’s race engineer and now heads the junior academy, will be part of Lagrue’s team.

"Rocky" is also French. He's known for the challenges he sets for the young drivers. As a young driver, New Zealander Liam Lawson from Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, once had to explain to him the benefits of oat milk versus cow’s milk. Nutrition, after all, also plays a role on the path to the top.

“It’s not just about being determined to improve,” Rocquelin once said, describing what he considered the most important qualities of a young rider. “It’s also about that passion and that desperation, as if nothing else mattered more than being the better rider, beating the others, and using every advantage to your benefit.”

"The hardest part of the job is being objective."

Red Bull scouts talent starting at age 13. In the simulator, these up-and-coming drivers can even be compared to their idols—for example, when data from a former Red Bull junior driver like Carlos Sainz is uploaded.

Not everyone—and this comes as no surprise—stays in the development program until they reach their goal of moving up to Formula 1. “The hardest part of the job is being objective and recognizing when it’s not working,” Rocquelin admitted. Then you get the impression that you’ve failed. Lagrue sees it similarly. “I know that not everyone makes it to Formula 1. But it’s my duty to do everything I can to make it possible for them.”