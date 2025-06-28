  1. Residential Customers
Swimming In top form: Noè Ponti also wins the 50 m dolphin in Rome

SDA

28.6.2025 - 19:47

Noè Ponti celebrated another victory.
Noè Ponti celebrated another victory.
Picture: Keystone

After winning the 100 m dolphin, Noè Ponti also won the 50 m dolphin at the prestigious Sette Colli Meeting in Rome on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 19:47

28.06.2025, 19:51

In the final, the 24-year-old from Ticino beat his Swiss record from April 2024 by nine hundredths with a time of 22.74 seconds.

Roman Mityukov from Geneva took second place behind Thomas Cecco in his showpiece 200m crawl, where he won Olympic bronze in Paris last year. With a time of 1:56.72 minutes, he lost 17 hundredths to the local swimmer. Mityukov's national best is 1:54.85 minutes.

