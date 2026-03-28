Scott McLaughlin crashes through the safety fence. x.com/IndyCarOnFOX

In the second free practice session of the IndyCar GP in Birmingham, Alabama, Scott McLaughlin caused a scary moment with a horror crash. Fortunately, the 32-year-old was uninjured.

Andreas Lunghi

Here's another look at Scott McLaughlin's big crash at Barber Motorsports Park as he goes through the fence in practice. pic.twitter.com/SKhymSDjsw — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 28, 2026

The New Zealander hit the grass with his right tires while braking before a left-hand bend and lost control of his car. McLaughlin hurtles tail-first towards the safety fence.

On the gravel bed, the 32-year-old also takes off and crashes through the barrier with full force - fortunately, he immediately gives his Penske team the all-clear over the radio.

"It looks worse than it felt," says the New Zealander in an interview with FOX shortly after his crash. Above all, he felt sorry for his team, who had little time to repair the car.

The IndyCar driver is not deterred by his heavy crash: "I hope we can repair the car and fight for pole position later." Before his spectacular crash, he finished 12th in the second practice session.