Casper Ruud wins the first round match 7:6, 6:2 and 6:2 against Bo Yunchaokete from China.

In the first set, the Norwegian wanted to drink from his own bottle and then had to deal with a tournament supervisor. The supervisor pointed out to Ruud that the players had to take the bottles from the official drinks container.

"What are you going to do if I use the bottle? Punish me?" replied Ruud, taking a sip of his own drink.

The rules state that every Grand Slam tournament must provide drinks containers for the players. The players must make use of them. If otherwise requested, this must be agreed with the referee and a tournament official.

Ruud wanted to drink from his own bottle because the drink was better chilled. The world number 8 referred the supervisor to the high temperatures.

There were apparently no consequences for Ruud. In the 2nd round he will meet the Frenchman Gaël Monfils.