The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski touring race, women's final: 🥇 Marianne Fatton
- Ski touring race, men's final: 🥇 Oriol Cardona Coll - Jon Kistler and Arno Lietha miss out on the medals
- Nordic combined, men, team sprint ski jumping/cross-country skiing 2x7.5 km: 🥇 Norway
- Ice hockey, women's bronze medal game, Switzerland - Sweden 2:1 n.V.
- Speed skating, men, 1500 m: 🥇 Zhongyan Ning
- Figure skating, women with Livia Kaiser and Kimmy Repond
- Ice hockey, women's final, USA - Canada 2:1 n.V.
- Curling, men, semi-final: Switzerland - Great Britain 5:8
