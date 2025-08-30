American hopeful Ben Shelton has to retire from the US Open Keystone

A bitter end for the great American hope Ben Shelton: the world number 6 has to retire in the 3rd round. These are the facts of the night on Saturday.

Apart from Taylor Fritz's victory over Jérôme Kym, the US men experience a nightmare day. It ends particularly bitterly for Ben Shelton. Ranked No. 6 in the world and having already reached a semi-final at the Australian Open and a quarter-final this year with high hopes going into the tournament, the left-hander had to retire after four sets against Adrian Mannarino. He had injured his shoulder at the beginning of the round. Another American, the two-time semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe, seeded number 17, went down in three sets against German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 144).

Djokovic outclasses Federer

Novak Djokovic is getting better and better in the tournament. The Grand Slam record winner had to drop another set against the Brit Cameron Norrie (ATP 35), but then put in his best performance of the week so far. In doing so, the Serb surpassed another record set by Roger Federer. So far, both have 191 match wins at Grand Slams on hard court. Djokovic has reached a Grand Slam round of 16 for the 68th time, the same number as Federer. Now the 38-year-old will face Struff, who is only three years his junior.

Townsend unseats Andreyeva

Taylor Townsend provided the biggest surprise in the women's tournament so far. The number 1 in the doubles world rankings, ranked only 139th in the singles, demystified the fifth seeded Russian Mirra Andreyeva 7:5, 6:2. 18-year-old Andreyeva was unable to cope with the left-hander's unconventional game at all and really lost her nerve after leading 5:4.