The NBA is in shock: at least 34 people, including active stars and former legends, are alleged to have been part of an illegal betting and poker cartel with links to the US mafia. The FBI is calling it an unprecedented case of insider fraud.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FBI has indicted 34 people over a large-scale gambling scandal in the NBA, including stars such as Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones.

The allegations include insider betting with confidential player information as well as manipulated poker rounds with high-tech equipment and support from US mafia families.

NBA boss Adam Silver was deeply shocked by the incidents and emphasized the importance of the integrity of the sport. Show more

What is at stake?

34 people have already been arrested in connection with a gambling scandal in the North American professional basketball league NBA. It involves an illegal betting and poker network with links to the US mafia.

Which prominent people are in the spotlight?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged 34 people on October 23. Among them are:



Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. He was already a star as a player, became NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and was even voted the most valuable player in the finals series. His spectacular shots in close games earned him the nickname "Mr. Big Shot". He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2024.

Terry Rozier, active player for the Miami Heat.

Damon Jones, ex-NBA player and former assistant coach.

Members of the Mafia in the USA from the Cosa Nostra families Bonnano, Gambino, Lucchese and Genovese.

What offenses are being charged?

The charges can be divided into two main areas:

Insider sports betting: according to the indictment, confidential information - for example about alleged injuries or time off for players - was passed on so that bets could be placed on certain performances (e.g. on points or playing time). For example, Terry Rozier allegedly announced before a game in 2023 that he would leave the game prematurely "injured". At the same time, over 200,000 US dollars were bet on Rozier not reaching a certain number of points, explained New York City's police commissioner Jessica Tisch. This apparently worked, as Rozier left the game after 10 minutes with just five points scored.

Manipulated poker rounds: As well as manipulating sports betting, the activities of the alleged cheats also included poker games - and not simply illegal poker for large sums, but games rigged with high-tech.

The sports celebrities acted as decoys, luring wealthy players to the poker table with the prospect of playing a few rounds in this illustrious circle. What they didn't realize was that they had no chance of leaving the table with more money. They were cheated from A to Z with X-ray tables, hidden cameras, high-tech glasses and contact lenses, as well as manipulated card shufflers.

What does the NBA say?

NBA boss Adam Silver has spoken out publicly for the first time since the spectacular arrests of Portland coach Chauncey Billups and Miami's professional basketball player Terry Rozier by the FBI. "I was deeply disturbed in my initial reaction," Silver reported during the TV broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks (95-105) on Amazon Prime. "There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. I had stomach pains. It was very upsetting."

As for Rozier, the NBA boss said, "He's still not convicted, that much has to be said in fairness to Terry," Silver said. "But it obviously doesn't look good. He's cleared. You have to balance protecting people's rights and the investigation here."

Why does LeBron James' name come up?

The media quote from investigators' files, according to which a Los Angeles Lakers star was absent for a game at short notice in February 2023. Jones, who has not yet responded to the allegations, was reportedly aware of this - unlike the public - and sent a message asking people to place large bets on a Milwaukee Bucks victory. And who was missing for the Lakers in the match due to an ankle ligament? LeBron James, once a Cleveland teammate and a good buddy of Jones ever since.

ESPN reported, with reference to LeBron James' entourage, that the superstar had no idea that his fitness status had been shared with online gamblers in advance that evening. Incidentally, the Milwaukee Bucks went on to win the game. "This is the insider trading scandal in the NBA," said FBI chief Patel. It is possible that the scandal in the best and most glamorous league in the world is only just beginning.