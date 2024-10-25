Braathen ahead of comeback for Brazil "Insults are the price I pay when I show who I really am"

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is about to make his comeback. imago

One year after his retirement, ski star Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is making his comeback in Sölden - for Brazil. Even the presentation of his team is a spectacle. The 24-year-old has a mission.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you One year after his retirement, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is making his comeback in the Alpine World Cup - for Brazil. He confidently emphasizes that he wants to return as one of the best.

With his return, the 24-year-old wants to inspire young people and encourage them to be authentic. He sees himself as a representative for 200 million Brazilians.

Braathen emphasizes the show aspect of skiing and wants to help make it more popular. As a "showman", he sees the sport as a mixture of entertainment and risk and wants to increase the fascination for ski racing. Show more

Ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is returning to the Alpine World Cup with plenty of confidence and brash tones. "I'm not coming back to not be the best," said the 24-year-old ahead of the first men's giant slalom of the season on Sunday (10.00 am and 1.00 pm) on the Rettenbachferner in Sölden. The extroverted high-class technician is now starting for Brazil, his mother's home country.

After clashing with the Norwegian federation in a dispute over marketing rights, Braathen announced his retirement a year ago - also in Sölden and right before the start of last season. The winter before, he had won the overall slalom World Cup. Now one of the most dazzling figures on the alpine ski scene is back. And he put on a little show even before his first run.

In the footsteps of James Bond

It's all very "emotional" for him, explains Pinheiro Braathen at the presentation of his project. He told media representatives about his return to the World Cup in a luxury restaurant high up on the Gaislachkogl summit. Where the James Bond film "Spectre" was once filmed, the technology specialist now presented his new "Team Pinheiro".

Brazil instead of Norway - Pinheiro Braathen is on a mission. Keystone

Pinheiro Braathen feels he is on a mission. He wants to inspire young people and encourage them to be who they want to be, explains the five-time World Cup winner. It took him a long time to understand that he couldn't be loved by everyone. "I lost myself trying to be someone else," he says.

Now he has realized that he can't please everyone. And concentrates on what he wants to be himself. "I do things that don't please everyone, but I don't care. Maybe I can help ensure that young people with different skin colors and sexualities are represented in skiing in the future," he is quoted as saying by the Tagesanzeiger newspaper.

The price of authenticity

He wants to be a role model. Like Dennis Rodman in basketball, Steve Jobs in technology or Ronaldinho in football - these were idols for him, explains the winter sportsman. However, Braathen is aware that his courage and character also provoke negative reactions. "I get insulted and attacked on social media," says the 24-year-old.

He is getting stronger day by day and usually looks past it. "But it leaves its mark - and I'd be lying if I said it never affects me. It's obviously the price I pay for showing who I really am," says Braathen, adding that he is now an athlete who represents 200 million Brazilians.

"I am a showman," says Braathen. Ultimately, skiing is also about entertainment. The athletes practise their aesthetic sport in "wonderful surroundings" and "beautiful racing suits" and "risk their lives" in the process.

There are many ways to make this impressive and exciting sport bigger and more popular. He now wants to play his part again. And be himself in the process.

Videos from the department