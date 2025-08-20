Imane Khelif crowned Olympic champion in 2024. KEYSTONE

In the heated gender debate, the new world boxing federation is introducing mandatory gender tests. This could have serious consequences for Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif.

The World Boxing Association has confirmed the introduction of gender tests just two weeks before the World Championships. All boxers who want to compete in the women's category from September 4 to 14 in Liverpool will have to take the mandatory test.

"The directive is intended to ensure the safety of all participants and create a level playing field for men and women," explained World Boxing in a press release.

New directive in force with immediate effect

All female athletes over the age of 18 must undergo a one-off PCR test or a functional, medically equivalent genetic screening test to determine their birth gender, according to the letter. The new directive comes into force today.

The guideline was drawn up by a working group consisting of members of the medical department and the anti-doping committee within World Boxing, the organization announced. Experts were also consulted and "legal, social and sporting developments in connection with the issue of sexual fitness" were discussed.

Khelif could appeal against the decision. KEYSTONE

Olympic turmoil as a trigger

At the Summer Games in Paris, the debate surrounding Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan caused a massive stir and took on a socio-political dimension. Both boxers were excluded from the 2023 World Championships by the Iba, which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee, following gender tests that were not explained in detail. According to the Iba, neither of them had met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".

The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Khelif and Lin to take part in Paris. One of the reasons given was that the gender stated in the passport was decisive for admission to the competitions. Both won gold. It remains to be seen whether Khelif will undergo the test or possibly appeal against the decision.

IOC wants to keep boxing in the Olympic program

World Boxing was recognized as a partner by the IOC Executive Board in February. The IOC was responsible for organizing the 2024 boxing tournaments in Paris and three years earlier in Tokyo following the Iba suspension. World Boxing is to take over the organization in Los Angeles in 2028.

