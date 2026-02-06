Switzerland and Sweden are surprisingly often confused. The latest example is provided by the IOC, which on Wednesday after the super-G - Franjo von Almmen took gold, Marco Odermatt bronze - turned the two into Swedish athletes(watch the video here).

Instagram/srfsport

Croatian TV already tried to find a connection to Franjo at the beginning of the week after the team combined - von Allmen won gold with Tanguy Nef ahead of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard. His first name is very popular in Croatia, the man wants to know if he has roots there. "Absolutely not" laughs the man from the Bernese Oberland and adds that he is "Swiss through and through".