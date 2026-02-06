The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Alpine skiing, women's super-G: 🥇 Federica Brignone
- Ice hockey men, Switzerland - France 4:0
- Freestyle skiing, moguls men: 🥇 Cooper Woods
- Cross-country skiing, freestyle, 10 km women: 🥇 Frida Karlsson
- Snowboard, cross men: 🥇 Alessandro Hämmerle
- Speed skating, 5000 m women: 🥇 Francesca Lollobrigida
- Luge, mixed relay team: 🥇 Germany
- Snowboard, halfpipe women: 🥇 Gaon Choi
- Short track, 500 m women: 🥇 Xandra Velzeboer
- Short track, 1000 m men: 🥇 Jens van 't Wout
IOC turns von Allmen and Odermatt into Swedes
Switzerland and Sweden are surprisingly often confused. The latest example is provided by the IOC, which on Wednesday after the super-G - Franjo von Almmen took gold, Marco Odermatt bronze - turned the two into Swedish athletes(watch the video here).
Croatian TV already tried to find a connection to Franjo at the beginning of the week after the team combined - von Allmen won gold with Tanguy Nef ahead of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard. His first name is very popular in Croatia, the man wants to know if he has roots there. "Absolutely not" laughs the man from the Bernese Oberland and adds that he is "Swiss through and through".
-
The most important Olympic news;
-
